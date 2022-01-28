Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) and The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) and The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sovos Brands and The Hain Celestial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sovos Brands 0 0 11 0 3.00 The Hain Celestial Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Sovos Brands currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.31%. The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus target price of $50.67, suggesting a potential upside of 42.40%. Given The Hain Celestial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Hain Celestial Group is more favorable than Sovos Brands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Sovos Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sovos Brands and The Hain Celestial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sovos Brands $560.07 million 2.51 $10.82 million N/A N/A The Hain Celestial Group $1.97 billion 1.71 $77.36 million $0.96 37.06

The Hain Celestial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sovos Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Sovos Brands and The Hain Celestial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A The Hain Celestial Group 5.00% 9.81% 6.46%

Summary

The Hain Celestial Group beats Sovos Brands on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.