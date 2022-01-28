S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 30.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 420.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $506,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 37,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.70.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $395.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $307.07 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

