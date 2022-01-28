S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 388,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,650 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $165,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 96.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 65.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 52.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $395.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $307.07 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $453.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.12. The stock has a market cap of $95.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.70.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

