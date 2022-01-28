SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,527,903 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 9,724,929 shares.The stock last traded at $342.46 and had previously closed at $342.96.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $355.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.59.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,317,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.0% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.