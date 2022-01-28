SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 423,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 5,399,035 shares.The stock last traded at $77.37 and had previously closed at $77.84.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRT. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 32,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,973,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 51.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,326,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,968,000 after purchasing an additional 449,059 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,627,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

