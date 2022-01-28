Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Shares Down 3.5%

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) fell 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.37. 101,635 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 44,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43.

Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPVNF)

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc engages in the design and manufacture of analog semiconductors. Its products are catered to electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers, and other connectivity markets. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.