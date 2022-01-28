Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Stake Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 23.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Spire were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 10.5% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Spire by 18.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire stock opened at $64.79 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.80.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 55.13%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.22.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

