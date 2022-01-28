Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Spirit AeroSystems has decreased its dividend by 91.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Spirit AeroSystems has a payout ratio of 1.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to earn ($0.44) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -9.1%.

SPR stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The business had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPR. began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

