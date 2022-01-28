Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 30.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.
NASDAQ STXB traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,158. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.54. The firm has a market cap of $468.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.99.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.53%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 16.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 106.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 35.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 12.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.55% of the company’s stock.
Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile
Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.
See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.