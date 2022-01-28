Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 30.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

NASDAQ STXB traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,158. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.54. The firm has a market cap of $468.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STXB. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 16.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 106.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 35.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 12.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

