Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.53

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.53 and last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 6517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

SRAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,278,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,692,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,260,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,630,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,572,000. 45.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportradar Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

