Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

Standex International has increased its dividend by 32.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Standex International has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Standex International to earn $6.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $98.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Standex International has a 1 year low of $81.22 and a 1 year high of $121.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.85.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $1,079,680.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $65,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,585 in the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Standex International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 134.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Standex International worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

