Stealth (XST) Tops One Day Volume of $4,032.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 23.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last week, Stealth has traded 30.6% higher against the US dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $4,032.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

