Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,758 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STLA. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Stellantis by 39.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stellantis in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 460.7% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.66. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 129.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

