Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to report sales of $16.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.04 million. Stellus Capital Investment posted sales of $13.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year sales of $61.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.16 million to $62.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $66.85 million, with estimates ranging from $66.30 million to $67.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 67.27% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $17.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 350,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 41.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 8.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 68,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 246,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 11,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCM traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.40. 62,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,334. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $261.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

