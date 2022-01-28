Stephen A. Sherwin Sells 15,000 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,116,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $72.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $119.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.88.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NBIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

