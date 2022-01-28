Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Stifel Financial has raised its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Stifel Financial has a payout ratio of 8.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

SF opened at $72.29 on Friday. Stifel Financial has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $78.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.34.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stifel Financial stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

