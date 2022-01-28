Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS.

SF traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $71.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,667. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.42 and its 200 day moving average is $70.34. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $78.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stifel Financial stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

