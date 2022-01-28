Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $71.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.42 and its 200 day moving average is $70.34. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $78.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stifel Financial stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 123.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

