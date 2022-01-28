Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Gatos Silver Call Options (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 6,126 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,258% compared to the typical daily volume of 451 call options.

GATO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from C$12.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gatos Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

Shares of GATO opened at $2.81 on Friday. Gatos Silver has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,703,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,058,000 after acquiring an additional 350,916 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 30.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 40.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 38,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

