Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 6,703 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,241% compared to the average daily volume of 500 call options.

In other Tricida news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $758,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 15,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $126,247.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,141. 47.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 1.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,889,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,689,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in Tricida by 464.6% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,974,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after buying an additional 1,624,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tricida by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after buying an additional 267,335 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in Tricida during the third quarter valued at $6,032,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Tricida by 9.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 590,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,063. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $500.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.11. Tricida has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.55) EPS. Analysts predict that Tricida will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TCDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

