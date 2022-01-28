Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Rover Group Call Options (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 17,748 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 6,623% compared to the average volume of 264 call options.

In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 824,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,246,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracy Knox sold 14,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,615,955 shares of company stock worth $26,185,298 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROVR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the second quarter worth about $3,996,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Madrona Venture Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth about $306,104,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of ROVR stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.36. Rover Group has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $15.59.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 163.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rover Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

