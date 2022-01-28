Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Strattec Security had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.00%.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRT traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.40. 1,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Strattec Security has a 12-month low of $31.89 and a 12-month high of $67.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.32.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 776 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $33,174.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,250 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRT. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Strattec Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Strattec Security by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Strattec Security by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Strattec Security by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

About Strattec Security

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.