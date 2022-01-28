Strike Price Hits $28.13 on Top Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Strike has a market cap of $87.12 million and approximately $18.84 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Strike has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for about $28.13 or 0.00075644 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00048771 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,453.10 or 0.06596107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00054049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,135.40 or 0.99853069 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00051766 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,096,939 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

