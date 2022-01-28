Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Stryker updated its FY22 guidance to $9.60-10.00 EPS.

Shares of SYK traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $245.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,599. The stock has a market cap of $92.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stryker stock. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.59.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

