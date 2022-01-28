Stuart Walter Peltz Sells 330 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 330 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $12,972.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stuart Walter Peltz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 378 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $15,558.48.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $38.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.90. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.68.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,573,000 after acquiring an additional 309,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,214,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,339,000 after acquiring an additional 409,436 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

