Summit Insights Reaffirms Buy Rating for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Summit Insights reiterated their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Summit Insights also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.89 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $354.47.

Microsoft stock opened at $299.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $324.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.36. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $224.26 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,410 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,427,967 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,834,494,000 after purchasing an additional 436,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

