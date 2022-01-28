Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.71). US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Summit Midstream Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.92) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $102.05 million for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 24.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.84 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

NYSE:SMLP opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.37 million, a PE ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMLP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 6,641.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,354,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

