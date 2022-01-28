Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $4,032,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,534 shares of company stock valued at $69,590,472 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $101.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.38. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $121.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

