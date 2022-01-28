Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lowered its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,665 shares during the period. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 132,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PZA opened at $26.35 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $27.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.05.

