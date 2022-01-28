Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 631 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.56.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total value of $439,299.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542 in the last ninety days. 10.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REGN stock opened at $608.72 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $630.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $619.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

