Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Takes Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 88.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

SRPT stock opened at $66.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average of $80.67.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. The business had revenue of $189.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.50) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac purchased 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

