Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Short Interest Update

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the December 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
SNMCY traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.03. 4,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,837. Suncorp Group has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.65.
Suncorp Group Company Profile
