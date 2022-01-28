Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Up 6.9%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) shares shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.85 and last traded at $21.81. 18,938 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,139,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $247,680,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $40,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 90.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 76.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

