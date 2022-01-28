Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

SUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Sunoco stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.70. 7,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $44.61. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.98.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 3.34%. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunoco will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.71%.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $60,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 655.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 16.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 4.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 44.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

