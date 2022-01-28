Superior Plus Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

SPB has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James downgraded Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$16.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. upgraded Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.61.

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at C$12.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.18. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$11.96 and a 52-week high of C$16.24. The firm has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.33) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$362.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$318.67 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.77%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

