Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SUUIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Desjardins upgraded Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, upgraded Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.91.

Shares of SUUIF opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

