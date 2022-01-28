Susquehanna Boosts Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target to $437.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Susquehanna from $416.00 to $437.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.50.

Shares of NOC opened at $373.99 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $408.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,193,000 after purchasing an additional 361,501 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,993,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

