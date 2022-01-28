Susquehanna Initiates Coverage on Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Stock analysts at Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.26.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $14.76.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 144,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 19,505 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,062,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 393,883 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 18,950 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,709,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

