Susquehanna Initiates Coverage on Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Stock analysts at Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
BLDP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.26.
Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $14.76.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 144,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 19,505 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,062,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 393,883 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 18,950 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,709,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.
About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
