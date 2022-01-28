SVB Leerink Comments on 89bio, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 89bio in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.48) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.35).

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ETNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

89bio stock opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $128.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.00. 89bio has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,695,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,220,000 after acquiring an additional 485,431 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of 89bio by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 236,830 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of 89bio by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,965,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,860,000 after purchasing an additional 229,555 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,809,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of 89bio by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 488,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 114,724 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $80,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 49,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $412,364.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,091 shares of company stock valued at $608,154. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

