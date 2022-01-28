SVB Leerink Lowers REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target to $35.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RGNX. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.89. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $49.50.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $30.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.35 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other REGENXBIO news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $2,120,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,280. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,361,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,688,000 after purchasing an additional 160,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 6.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,594,000 after acquiring an additional 220,966 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 5.0% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,845,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,358,000 after acquiring an additional 87,623 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 15.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,980,000 after acquiring an additional 124,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

