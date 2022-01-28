SVB Leerink Weighs in on Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Relmada Therapeutics in a report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($5.20) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.85). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.51.

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $459.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

