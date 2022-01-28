Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 98 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale raised Swiss Re from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. DZ Bank downgraded Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a CHF 87 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Swiss Re from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.67.

Swiss Re stock opened at $27.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.56. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $27.48.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

