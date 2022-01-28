Symbol (XYM) Market Cap Hits $894.66 Million

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Symbol has a market capitalization of $894.66 million and approximately $6.46 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Symbol has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Symbol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00048635 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,383.89 or 0.06462646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,784.07 or 0.99720286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00052296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00051172 BTC.

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial . The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Buying and Selling Symbol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Symbol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Symbol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Symbol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.