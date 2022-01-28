Syncona (LON:SYNC) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 175.60 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 181 ($2.44). 303,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 665,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185 ($2.50).

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYNC. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 279 ($3.76) price objective on shares of Syncona in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 279 ($3.76) target price on shares of Syncona in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Syncona alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 206.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 201.21.

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Syncona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syncona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.