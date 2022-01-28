TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €27.13 ($30.82).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.09) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($27.27) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of ETR:TEG opened at €23.28 ($26.45) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €26.25. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €22.95 ($26.08) and a 12-month high of €29.37 ($33.38). The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.