Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Talos Energy LLC engages in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. Talos Energy LLC, formerly known as Stone Energy Corporation, is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark started coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Talos Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $838.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $18.93.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 66.91%. The company had revenue of $290.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Talos Energy will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $62,225,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Duncan acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $343,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,109,868 shares of company stock worth $91,787,376 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TALO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 248.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 46,365 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

