TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.70 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $7.70 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.65.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEL has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.44.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,746. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $117.86 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 601,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,266,000 after acquiring an additional 24,473 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,619,000 after acquiring an additional 318,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

