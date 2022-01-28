TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Given New $167.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.44.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $137.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $117.86 and a 12 month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

