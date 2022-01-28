Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $468,000 Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FormFactor were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,454,000 after buying an additional 27,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,392,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,248,000 after buying an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,061,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,168,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 25.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,429,000 after buying an additional 292,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,876,000 after buying an additional 41,034 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $147,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,374 shares of company stock worth $1,392,074 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FormFactor stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.32. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

