Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $504,000 Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,169 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $42.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.54.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

